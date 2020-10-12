PDEA to burn a ton of seized drugs this week on President’s order

THE PHILIPPINE Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Monday said it would burn a ton of seized drugs later this week as ordered by President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Agents were ready to destroy the illegal drugs in Trese Martires, Cavite province on Thursday, PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon told an online news briefing. PDEA has an illegal drug inventory of 2.82 tons worth about P15.1 billion, he said.

The agency had destroyed more than two tons of seized illegal drugs worth P13 billion as of Aug. 21, he said then.

Last week, Mr. Duterte said illegal drugs confiscated from various police operations should be destroyed as soon as possible so rogue cops couldn’t resell them.

Confiscated drugs must be destroyed as soon as they are reported in the inventory, based on a Supreme Court order. — Gillian M. Cortez