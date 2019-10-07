PCCI reports bottleneck in FDA product approvals

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said its members are reporting difficulty in obtaining approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prior to offering their products on the market.

PCCI President Alegria Sibal-Limjoco told reporters after a media briefing Friday that Visayan firms expressed concerns about the FDA approval process at a meeting in early September.

The chamber is preparing resolutions to submit to the government at PCCI’s 45th Philippine Business Conference and Expo on Oct. 16 and 17.

“(The process) really dragged on for more than two years for them to get their products (approved). These are small, micro businesses. Even chocolate products did not get FDA approval.”

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) in September ordered the FDA to clear its backlog of applications as part of a broader ease-of-doing-business effort.









Ms. Limjoco said that after members were told that many of their applications are deemed approved after a certain waiting time, the members sought FDA approval in “black and white” before they invest in marketing their products.

She noted that government processes may have begun to improve. She said that more local government units are now applying for PCCI’s annual “Most Business-Friendly LGU” award.

“At least now, with the new ARTA Director-General… there are more cities, provinces that make sure that they are (complying) with the ease of doing business law,” Ms. Limjoco said.

Jeremiah B. Belgica was appointed ARTA Director-General in July, more than a year after President Duterte signed the Ease of Doing Business Law.

Under the law, government agencies have three to 20 days to process permits. — Jenina P. Ibañez