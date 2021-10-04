Jeffrey Ng, president of Cathay Land Inc., is leading the country’s biggest business conference in November, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) announced today.

Jeffrey, as he is called by colleagues in business, was unanimously appointed the Chairman of the 47th Philippine Business Conference & Expo (PBC&E) by the PCCI Board of Trustees headed by its President Benedicto V. Yujuico.

The PBC&E is an annual summit of the country’s business and industry captains from all over the country. It is a venue for business-to-business, business-to-customers, business-to-government networking. It provides the platform for business leaders, policy makers, and development partners to share and exchange ideas on potentials and challenges facing business and its ecosystem.

Each year, the PCCI selects a theme based on trends shaping the development and evolving needs of business and the economy. The theme of this year’s PBC&E is “innovation.ph: Economic Recovery for All.” Discussions will focus on policies and programs to build a strong foundation for a more sustainable and resilient future.

Explaining the selection of Mr. Ng, PCCI President Amb. Benedicto Yujuico said, “Jeffrey’s economics background and pioneering business ventures spanning over three decades were the primary consideration in selecting him as Chair of the 47th PBC&E.”

Mr. Ng is an Economics Cum Laude graduate of University of the Philippines Diliman with a Master’s Degree in Business Economics at the University of Asia and the Pacific. He is currently President of UP School of Economics Alumni Association (UPSEAA). He is a Board member of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF). He is also the President of Cathay Land, Inc., (developer of South Forbes Golf City), the Astoria Hotels and Resorts, and Cathay Metal Corp. (steel manufacturing).

“Jeffrey is visionary in real estate and property development. For instance, he knew early on that the urban sprawl of Metro Manila would extend outside the metropolis, so he ventured in land-banking in the South and developed new thriving townships in Cavite,” Mr. Yujuico added.

“I am extremely honored with the appointment and I thank (President) Dickie and the entire PCCI Board for the trust. I am excited to lead the staging of the conference despite and because of the challenging situation we are in. The PBC has always strived to be relevant in raising the concerns of the business sector and bringing about resolutions that would help address these concerns. I am glad we are now seeing a whole of society and whole of government approach as we recover from the pandemic. Hopefully, through the PBC, I can contribute to the putting together of innovative solutions as we recover and build better and smarter,” Mr. Ng said.

This year’s conference will be held on Nov. 17-18, 2021. It will present and discuss how Innovation has become a catalyst to reboot the economy and accelerate growth to recover lost grounds and catch up with Ambisyon 2040’s goal for the country to become a middle-income economy in 20 years.

Among the highly anticipated segments of the conference is a session with pioneers and global leaders in innovation and technology, and one with the 2022 Presidentiables. The conference will conclude with the presentation of the business sector’s wish list to government.