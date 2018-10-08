By Anna Gabriela A. Mogato

THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has green-lighted American business process outsourcing firm Synnex Corp.’s acquisition of US-based call center company Convergys Corp.

In the decision signed last Sept. 20, PCC claimed that the acquisition would not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the market, citing continued post-transaction restraints from competitors and no added “significant barriers to entry and expansion in the market.”

SYNNEX earlier announced that it was set to acquire Convergys for $2.8 billion. Convergys would then be merged with Concentrix, a SYNNEX subsidiary which also operates call centers.