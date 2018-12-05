PCA officials ordered to submit courtesy resignation

AGRICULTURE Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said he has already instructed board members of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) to submit their courtesy resignation in accordance with the reorganization of the agency under the Coco Levy Act. In a report of broadcast network ABS-CBN, Mr. Piñol was quoted as saying: “It was I who suggested to give PRRD (President Rodrigo R. Duterte) a free hand in selecting new officials.” “They will work until such time the new board members are appointed or if they are reappointed,” Mr. Piñol added. The announcement came after a Cabinet member meeting held last Tuesday. The PCA was transferred back under the supervision of the Department of Agriculture last September, along with the National Food Authority (NFA) and the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA), which were all placed under the Office of the President during the administration of former President Benigno S.C. Aquino III. Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and Spokesperson Salvador S. Panelo said on Wednesday that among Mr. Duterte’s directives at the Cabinet meeting was for Mr. Piñol “to exert more efforts in assuring that the plight of farmers would be lifted, in the President’s words, ‘to a degree of comfort.’” The implementation of the Coco Levy Act is expected to benefit coconut farmers nationwide, wit the funds to be used for shared facilities, scholarship program, strengthening cooperatives, and health and medical benefits, among others. — Reicelene Joy N. Ignacio