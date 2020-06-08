PBA sets dialogue with players on possible return of activities

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

DETERMINED to get back in the grind, the Philippine Basketball Association is expanding its efforts towards a return to action by setting a dialogue with players later this month.

Following its board meeting last week where it crafted protocols for the possible return of activities, which were later on sent to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) for consideration, the league said it will meet with player representatives of member-teams to discuss the guidelines and get their opinions on the direction that the PBA would take.

“We will be calling for a dialogue. We’ll reach out to the players. We will try to get a consensus, get their opinion on the league’s plans to resume activities,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial was quoted as saying in the league’s official website.

“We will use the opportunity as well to discuss with them the protocols if the IATF allows us to have team practices already,” he added.

The PBA suspended the current season on March 11 as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic started to take further root in the country and the government came out with mitigating measures, including prohibiting mass gatherings like sporting events, to help stop the spread of the virus.

This month, however, the government put the National Capital Region to a more relaxed General Community Quarantine setup, opening up the possibility for leagues like the PBA to resume conducting some activities.

In the scheduled dialogue with the players, set for June 23, Mr. Marcial will sit down with two player-representatives from the 12 member teams to explain to them the measures the league will be adopting once training and practices by groups is finally allowed to resume.

Other concerns to be discussed as well pertain to the players’ safety and health.

In the protocols sent to the IATF, the PBA said it is looking to start having practices in July under strict monitoring to ensure the safety of all participants.

During practices, only six people, including four players, are allowed per practice session. Temperatures of players will have to be taken before the practice, while sanitizers and alcohols will be put in strategic places for use by the teams. Practice facilities will also have to be disinfected before and after use.

Mr. Marcial underscored that no scrimmages would take place, only conditioning for players.

Players and staff members are also prohibited from taking showers after the workout.

The PBA commissioner also said the league is going to be strict in enforcing the “no test, no practice” policy, meaning players have to be tested for COVID-19 first for them to be allowed to participate in the practices.

“All the necessary safety and health measures we will have them to ensure a successful return for the league,” Mr. Marcial said.

RARING TO PLAY AGAIN

Meanwhile, veteran players Gabe Norwood of Rain or Shine and Jeff Chan and LA Tenorio of Barangay Ginebra shared that they are raring to return to the court and play after three months of not being able to do so.

In the latest episode of the online show PBA Kamustahan at the weekend, the three players said that while the “break” they are having has given them more time to spend with their families and loved ones, training and playing on the court is something they truly miss.

“These last couple of months have been different. None of us really anticipated this. We’re just making the adjustments,” said Mr. Norwood, who also shared that he and his family are doing fine amid the pandemic.

“Being with my teammates and playing for the crowd is something I miss,” he added.

The same goes for Messrs. Tenorio and Chan, more so since they play for crowd favorite Ginebra.

“I miss going to practices and playing for the crowd. And if you play for Ginebra we’re talking of a lot of them. I miss that energy,” said Mr. Tenorio.

“Hopefully soon we could get back to basketball,” Mr. Chan, for his part, said.

The PBA has yet to decide with finality the fate of the ongoing season, reserving to make a definite decision in August.









