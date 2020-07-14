PBA girds for return after being shut down by coronavirus crisis

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) takes its initial step for a possible return to action when it begins team individual workouts for players next week, something that the league said it is being thorough and careful with to ensure success.

Met anew with members of media at the online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial shared the steps they are taking as the league resumes some activities after being shut for months now because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PBA commissioner said they have crafted protocols which were approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the lead government body in the country’s fight against COVID-19. They hope that with the protocols they get to cover all the bases, seeing how the successful conduct of the individual workouts would set the tone in their push to resume league action.

Among those included in the protocols is the need for players to undergo swab testing for COVID-19 every 10 days. All tests will be conducted by San Miguel Corp.’s laboratory but teams will shoulder the costs.

The league is targeting a July 22 start for the workouts so it is pushing to get the swab testing done this week or early next week.

Mr. Marcial said they are hoping that when workouts resume no player would get infected but in the event that someone does it was agreed upon that the mother team shoulders the hospital expenses.

The commissioner also said that if COVID-19 cases do emerge during the workouts that does not mean automatic shutdown. Instead the league would be employing a “clustering” process where only affected players and those they got in contact with would be prevented from participating until cleared anew.

Also in the protocol, all training facilities should initially be disinfected using hospital standard disinfection procedures with accompanying certificate of compliance, aside from the usual before-and-after group workouts disinfection process.

Mr. Marcial reiterated that for the workouts to be staged successfully, the full cooperation of players is needed, something that was made known to them in a meeting last month.

“I told the players that the protocols we have are not only for them but also for their loved ones and the people they are with,” he said.

Players are expected to abide by the “closed circuit” method that has them confining their travel as much as possible to home-to-practice facility and back.

But if the players have to go somewhere else they have to make a log entry of it and inform the health officer chosen by the team to ensure proper tracing.

Violation of the imposed closed circuit method would merit a P5,000 fine on the initial offense, which would continue to rise for successive offenses.

Protocol for players are also in place during the workouts, including those pertaining to proper distancing and hygiene. Failure to comply with them accompanies a P20,000 fine on the first offense and a higher penalty in the event of continued violation. The workouts, too, would be overseen by the team’s health officer.

Mr. Marcial said the league believes it has put the necessary health and safety protocols but recognizes that against something like COVID-19 one just cannot be sure. Just the same, the PBA commissioner said they hope what they have put in place would be a good jump-off point for a possible return to league action. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









