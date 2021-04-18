PBA Board in special meeting to discuss new season

THE Board of Governors of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is set to gather for a special meeting on Monday to reassess the direction the league will take for its Season 46 amid the ongoing conditions with the pandemic.

Among the matters the league officials are set to discuss concern those of vaccine rollout for the PBA, the association’s financial standing and the activities to be staged for the season.

The league had already discussed and laid down its thrust for Season 46 in March, but was forced to reevaluate it after the situation with the pandemic turned for the worse of late with coronavirus cases rising.

Initially, the PBA was planning to be “busier” this year after a muted 2020 as its season was greatly affected by the pandemic, limiting it to just a single conference done in a “bubble” at Clark City in Angeles, Pampanga.

The league set to have two conferences for this season running for a combined 10 months in a closed-circuit setup where player movements are confined to home-gym-home instead of staging another expensive bubble.

It is also angling to roll out its inaugural 3×3 tournament, which is planned to run alongside the five-a-side offering.

These are expected to be discussed and recalibrated if needed in Monday’s meeting.

Also to be tackled, the league said, is the PBA’s involvement in the national team both for 5-on-5 and 3×3 basketball.

The meeting will be held with some of the governors physically in attendance, while some will join by way of Zoom Meetings. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo