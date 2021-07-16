An inter-agency task force against the coronavirus on Thursday allowed the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) to restart its 46th season, subject to compliance with health protocols.

The Games and Amusement Board would ensure players comply with health standards amid a coronavirus pandemic, presidential spokesperson Herminio L. Roque, Jr. told a televised news briefing on Friday.

The PBA’s 46th season was scheduled to open on July 16 in Pasig City. It was originally scheduled to start on April 9 but got delayed amid a fresh surge in infections.

The task force also allowed the Philippine National Volleyball Federation to host the 21st Asian Seniors Women’s Volleyball Championship, also subject to health protocols. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago