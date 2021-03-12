Party statement on Duterte for VP unauthorized — Pacquiao

President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s political party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan on Friday said it did not authorize a resolution urging him to run for vice president next year.

“I did not sanction it,” Senator Emmanuel D. Pacquiao, acting national president of the party, said at an online new briefing in Filipino.

He added that the party would prioritize helping the poor now over politics.

A PDP-Laban resolution signed by some members urged Mr. Duterte to run for vice president in the 2022 elections.

Mr. Pacquiao said the party’s lineup for the 2022 national elections had not been discussed. He urged the members of the party to “focus more on the opportunity to serve.” — Vann Marlo M. Villegas