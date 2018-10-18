Party Loyalty?

The filing of certificates of candidacy for those aspiring to capture political seats in the 2019 midterm elections has just finished and as expected by most of the Filipino populace, the same names and faces surfaced. But the trouble is the usual confusion for those who have identified certain candidates with particular political parties and those they are allied with. The colors red, blue, orange and yellow have not emerged but a combination of everything and everyone — the usual list as they say.

This glaring phenomenon of political turncoatism has been a traditional hallmark for Philippine politics and governance. Once enemies, now friends. Once a family, now rabid competitors for power. This pattern of electoral behavior has been lingering for decades — from the American era up to the present. The switching from one political party to another, depending on who seats in the Palace, has been a legendary tale of old.

While numerous efforts have been exerted by well-meaning academics, NGOs, political strategists and even election watchdogs to educate, expose and transform this tradition of party-switching, the malaise remains. Because our voters are used to popularity-driven, personality and patronage-based politics, the culture of our political parties continues to further engender and perpetuate the same.

With no ideology, concrete action plan nor basic principles, these parties simply recruit those who they believe “will be winnable.” Worse, there is no clear coordination and cooperation between national and local-level supporters. Horse-trading is not frowned upon but encouraged under the mantle of “practical tactics.” Because of a sheer lack of an organizational framework, rules on recruitment of party members, paucity of mechanisms for dismissal or discipline and accountability for party assets and funds, there is no group or entity, at present, which can claim to be an honest-to-goodness, genuine political party.

What we have are “momentary” coalitions that serve only for the purpose of installing one or two stellar candidates in public office. Even the party-list system, which was envisioned to espouse particular causes and advocacies, has failed to become game-changers, as they were also gobbled up by the traditional politicos. Anyway, winning seems to be the ultimate goal. Or perhaps, the only goal.

This reality has been recognized by some proposed bills in the old and new congresses. But nothing spectacular has moved so far. So refreshing is the news that the Consultative Committee which drafted the new Federal Constitution included a new provision that prohibits turncoatism. The latest version was finalized on May 2, 2018. The suggested changes include prohibitions for candidates and party officials from shifting parties two years before and two years after an election and for members of a political party elected to public office from changing parties during their term. Violations will lead to cancellation of the parties’ registration and the violators shall lose the post to which they have been elected, cannot be appointed and barred from running again in the succeeding elections, among others. Based on recent pronouncements, it appears that even the Comelec has a role to play in ensuring that the political parties shall have a clear political platform and agenda.

If a prohibition against political switching becomes enshrined in the new Constitution, this is a significant step in changing the mindset of our current political players.

The road map for institutionalizing a more democratic, transparent, and competitive political party and electoral systems will pave the way for a more enlightened and discerning citizenry. They will vote on the basis of belief, principles and, hopefully, value-laden agenda. The party that wins will make both the winning candidates and voters proud of their choice. And the elected officials would be accountable to deliver the commitments that were offered by their political parties.

There lies, finally, the beauty in politics.

Ariel F. Nepomuceno is a management consultant on strategy and investment.