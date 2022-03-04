A resolution was filed in the House of Representatives Thursday seeking an investigation into the red tape allegedly faced by pensioners of the Social Security System (SSS).

The Bayan Muna party-list filed House Resolution 2504, which calls on the House Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization to look into the SSS Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) Program, which requires pensioners, often elderly or ill, to inform the SSS that they are still receiving their pensions.

SSS Circular No. 2021-010 requires certain pensioners to submit documents through mail, e-mail or drop boxes at SSS branches, or request a home visit or video conference with the officials. Failure to comply with the ACOP schedule will result in the suspension of pension payments.

“SSS pensioners have noted the absence of drop boxes at certain SSS branches,” the legislators said in their resolution. “While the SSS has explained that this is because they are accepting limited numbers of walk-in appointments, designated drop boxes are among the possible channels for ACOP compliance for retirement/survivor pensioners who opt to submit physical documents.”

The members of Bayan Muna also said that even the pensioners who are not required to provide ACOP documents often need to physically visit SSS branches due to lack of information and out of fear their pensions will be suspended during the pandemic.

“The reimplementation of the ACOP as it is now has only caused confusion and added to the burdens of pensioners, the elderly especially, instead of helping them in this time of need when the pandemic is still ongoing,” the legislators said. – Jaspearl Emerald G. Tan