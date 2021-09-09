RETIRED MILITARY general Antonio G. Parlade, Jr. has been appointed to the state’s top advisory body on security policies, according to the presidential palace.

Mr. Parlade’s appointment as deputy director-general of the National Security Council (NSC) was signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte, Palace Spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr. said in a statement.

Citing his service in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Mr. Roque said Mr. Parlade would “immensely contribute in the crafting of plans and policies affecting national security.”

Mr. Parlade, who served as spokesman for the government’s anti-communist task force, became controversial for tagging civic leaders and media personalities critical of the government as communist fronts.

A number of senators had opposed Mr. Parlade’s appointment to the anti-communist task force, saying it violated a constitutional provision that bars an active military officer from holding a civilian position in the government.

Mr. Duterte chairs the NSC, a collegial body composed of Cabinet members, lawmakers, and private citizens tapped by the government. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza