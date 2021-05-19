PARIS — Closed since late October for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Paris wax museum will reopen on Wednesday with a new guest: US President Joseph R. Biden, posing with his arms crossed and flashing a toothy grin. A little further down the museum’s halls, President Barack Obama’s statue still stands, smiling serenely, but that of Donald Trump has been dismantled and put into storage. The Grevin Wax Museum, opened in 1882, has featured US presidents since James Garfield, but when their term ends, their statue is taken down and the heads and bodies are kept in separate crates in the museum’s cellars. “We have kept Obama, as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize; the others are in storage,” Grevin museum spokeswoman Veronique Berecz said. Some celebrities may disappear from the museum and then come back, as is the case with Elvis Presley whose new statue will be displayed from Wednesday. Among the museum’s 250 or so celebrities and historical figures, political leaders are relatively rare. — Reuters