The master of luxury fused with the finest craftsmanship,world-acclaimed interior designer Parviz Pargari is the founder and President of Pargari Design International, a highly sought-after design company with a remarkable global portfolio.

Before he put up his own design company, Parviz Pargari worked for adistinguished interior design firm in Beverly Hills. But his career as a designer began in the late 1990s when he joined a prestigious international design company where he created pieces of furniture that reflected his flair for elegance. His creations were selected and sold by major retailers, and the name Parviz Pargari started to circulate in the world of interior and furniture design.

A national treasure in his country Iran, Parviz Pargari’s fearless approach to European elegance intertwined with comfort is rooted in the richness of his heritage combined with years spent as a student at California State University where he ultimately earned a Master’s degree in wood and furniture design.

Parviz Pargari and his firm ushered in a new age of European luxury, one with a stronger sense of colors, texture and functional comfort. His imaginative way of blending all these with fabric, woodwork, lighting and accessories has enlivened grand homes in prestigious addresses like Beverly Hills. Even high-profile hotels, condominiums and office spaces have been graced with his master designs.

His signature style and aesthetic has earned him global awards that includes The Gusi Peace prize recognizing his professional work and peaceful solutions through Interior Architectural and Furniture Design.

Now, Pargari Design International comes to the Philippines, creating stunning spaces for the discerning local clientele. The firm’s mastery of mixing styles, comfort and functionality is set to amaze anyone who yearns for an arresting retreat with exceptionally crafted details.