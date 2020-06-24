Panic-buying restrictions lifted as supply improves

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has lifted the buyer limit on essential goods like food and hygiene products imposed during the lockdown, while also easing the restrictions on disinfectant liquids.

The memorandum signed on June 22 removes limits imposed to deter panic-buying after President Rodrigo R. Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in March.

Consumers can now buy instant noodles, sardines, canned pork and beef, cooking oil, condiments, dried fish, milk, coffee, mineral water, bread, soap, toothpaste, mouthwash, wet wipes, and toilet paper without quantity restrictions.

The memorandum revises the number of disinfectant alcohol, hand sanitizers, and disinfectant liquids that can be bought to five bottles not exceeding one liter each, and three bottles of one liter each.

Consumers can buy up to one box containing 50 pieces of N95 or N88 face masks.

DTI said that the supply of products is now sufficient to meet consumer demand.

“The recurrence of hoarding by businesses and panic-buying by consumers is no longer a threat,” the department said.

The DTI added that it saw the need to restore business activity.

Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association President Steven T. Cua in mid-May said that there had been improvement in the level of goods supplied to Metro Manila supermarkets after logistics improved. — Jenina P. Ibañez









