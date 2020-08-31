Panel to meet anew over alleged quarantine violations of collegiate teams

THE PANEL currently investigating alleged quarantine violations of some collegiate teams are scheduled to meet online on Tuesday to discuss further the issue and possibly come up with a decision on sanctions to be handed down if so needed.

Officials of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) as well as those from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Department of Health (DoH), Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and Commissioner on Higher Education (CHEd) are set to face representatives from UAAP member schools in hot water over reported illegal “training bubbles” they conducted.

The UST men’s basketball team and NU women’s volleyball squad are currently at the center of an investigation for allegedly violating government health and safety protocols when they held training when it is still prohibited at this point of the pandemic as per regulations put out.

It has been reported that the Growling Tigers holed themselves up in Capuy, Sorsogon, hometown of coach Aldin Ayo, beginning in June as part of their preparation for UAAP Season 83 targeted to begin early next year.

The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, allegedly did the same when they gathered to train in a sports facility in Laguna.

The investigating panel held a virtual meeting on Aug. 26 and reiterated the seriousness of the issue at hand and the need for it to be addressed accordingly.

“The University Athletic Association of the Philippines is committed to protecting the health and safety of each of its student-athletes. We firmly adhere to government policies and directives that require our collective commitment to manage the challenges of the pandemic,” said UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag in a statement.

To add further perspective in crafting a decision on the matter, the CHEd was asked to come on board, being the agency tasked to supervise tertiary education in the country.

UST and NU had conducted their own investigations and are set to discuss them with the panel in the Tuesday meeting. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









