By Angelica Y. Yang, Reporter

SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) said the global health emergency had pushed back the timeline of its planned Alimit hydropower complex in Ifugao province.

“The project has been put on hold since ground engagements and activities are restricted due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic,” SNAP President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph S. Yu told BusinessWorld over e-mail through the firm’s communications department on Oct. 18.

The hydropower complex has already completed its feasibility study, secured the free prior and informed consent of indigenous communities, and has received an environmental compliance certificate from the Environment department, Mr. Yu said.

He said the project is set to be implemented over phases, with the first phase covering the construction of the 120-megawatt (MW) Alimit plant and 20-MW Olilicon plant.

“The capital outlay for this phase is expected to be between $500 [million] to $600 million,” Mr. Yu said.

The second component is the 250-MW Alimit pumped storage facility.

The SNAP official also gave updates on SNAP-Magat’s planned battery energy storage system project in Ramon, Isabela. The facility, which has a capacity of 20 MW, will be mainly used for ancillary services.

“Early work activities have been completed and SNAP is looking at the second half of 2024 for the start of commercial operation,” Mr. Yu said, referring to the project.

According to him, SNAP continues to look for ways to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

“In line with our purpose of powering positive change, we continue to seek opportunities in renewable energy as we work toward our goal of contributing to the country’s sustainable energy future,” Mr. Yu said.

Last week, SNAP announced that it had secured a 10-year power supply deal with Singapore-based power producer Nexif Energy.

Nexif Energy will be supplying solar power to SNAP sourced from its 75-MW solar facility in Calabanga, Camarines Sur.

SNAP is a joint venture of listed holdings firm Aboitiz Power Corp., and Oslo-based renewable energy provider Scatec.