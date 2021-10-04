Technology offers solutions that provide cleaner and fresher air for quality air for life

Panasonic, as part of its global campaign to spread advocacy for cleaner and fresher air for life, recently donated to the Philippine General Hospital – nanoeTM air purifiers, nanoeTM X generators, and air conditioners equipped with nanoeTM X that have been verified to have inhibitory effects on the novel coronavirus*0.

The turn-over was attended by Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines CEO Masaru Toyota, Life Solutions Group Country Head Yosuke Tanaka, PGH Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, PGH Spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario, Deputy Director for Hospital Operations Dr. Stella Manalo, and the Hospital Infection Control Unit Head Dr. Regina Berba.

In his statement, the Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines CEO Masaru Toyota explained that it has always been the intention of Panasonic, with the introduction of the nanoeTM in 1997 and nanoeTM X in 2016, to provide cleaner and fresher air to improve the quality of life for everyone.

Mr. Toyota further explained, “In 2009, with the help of an independent testing organization, Panasonic verified the effect of hydroxyl radicals contained in water against bird flu and new strains of influenza, and in 2012, in collaboration with an independent testing organization in Germany, we conducted virus clearance testing that showed effectiveness of the technology against highly-resistant viruses and unknown viruses.” *1

“Just last year, again using an independent testing organization, Texcell*2 – France, we have further verified the inhibitory effect of Panasonic’s patented nanoeTM X technology on the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19,” he added.

The PGH activity is part of a bigger program of Panasonic in the Philippines to provide air purifying and anti-covid technology of nanoeTM X in selected sites in the National Capital Region to protect medical front liners and Filipinos in vaccination areas and to make them and the public feel safer with the theme “Bring Back the Filipino Smile” in partnership with selected local governments.

The Panasonic Philippines CEO said, “It is our aim for our medical front liners to feel they are in safer environment, and for patients to also have a sense of additional protection apart from current mandated hygiene practices like the wearing of masks, the use of face shields, and the use of hand sanitizers.”

The PGH Director Dr. Legaspi expressed his appreciation for the Panasonic efforts, “It’s turning out to be a very auspicious morning for the Philippine General Hospital, being granted this support, which improves our ability to give comfort to our healthcare workers as well as improve protection from aerosolized transmission of the virus.”

He added “As a research and training hospital, we in PGH welcome technologies such as these, that we will be able to test and validate as far as their effectiveness in helping us control the transmission of this virus and other infections as well.”

Masaru Toyota of Panasonic ended by lauding the efforts of everyone who have tirelessly worked hard and have been affected in the time of the pandemic, “We in Panasonic wish to begin to bring back the smiles of our heroes of the pandemic, those in the front lines against COVID-19 — all of you here at the Philippine General Hospital have been at the forefront against the pandemic since 2019. We appreciate your gallant efforts! Again, it is not just you, our front liners who will benefit from this, but also your patients who are recovering from this disease. You all deserve to feel safer and more secure to smile again.”

For more information on Panasonic and its patented technologies, please visit https://www.panasonic.com/ph/nanoe

___________________________________________________

Notes:

*0: based on the Texcell, global contract research organization, verified the inhibitory effect of the nanoe™ X technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) placed in 45L box. Over 99.99% of adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) activity was inhibited within 2 hours.

Note: This verification was designed to generate basic research data on the effects of nanoe™ X on the novel coronavirus in laboratory conditions different from those found in living spaces. It was not designed to evaluate product performance.

*1: Main releases on verification cases

– May 12, 2009：Positive effects of charged water particles on viruses, bacteria, and agricultural chemicals have been verified.

– October 20, 2009： The new influenza virus inhibition effect of charged water particles has been verified.

– February 20, 2012：Suppression effect of charged water particles on pet-related allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses have been verified.

– January 16, 2014：Nano-sized electrostatic atomized water particles effectively break down PM2.5 components and inhibits growth of fungi attached to Yellow Sand.

*2: Texcell is a global contract research organization that specializes in viral testings, viral clearance, immunoprofiling and R&D or GMP cell banking, for your R&D, GClP, GLP and GMP projects.

With more than 30 years of experience and roots within the Pasteur Institute in Paris, Texcell has a long-recognized expertise in viral testing with a broad range of protocols for the detection of adventitious agents.

Texcell is the first spin-off of the Pasteur institute of Paris created in 1997.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.