Panasonic Air Conditioners with nanoe™ X confirmed to inhibit the novel coronavirus

Global contract research organization certifies the inhibitory effect of Panasonic Air Conditioners with nanoe™ X Technology on the Novel Coronavirus: 91.4% in 8 hours in a 6.7m3space

Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corporation (PMPC) announced today a new breakthrough confirming that the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by the Panasonic Air Conditioner with nanoe™ X Technology was certified by Texcell*1, a global contract research organization.

Texcell verified 91.4% of the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus in the space of 6.7m3 in 8 hours.

In September 2020, Panasonic has verified, in collaboration with Texcell, the inhibitory effect of the nanoe™ X Technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on the novel coronavirus in a small test space of 45L using the nanoe™ X generator.

For further investigation, Panasonic challenged to test using the air conditioner with nanoe™X in a larger test space. Even with the more challenging test parameters, Texcell has now certified that the Panasonic Air Conditioner withnanoe™ X Technology has 91.4% inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus in the actual space of 6.7m3in 8 hours. This testing was carried out in a closed laboratory environment and was not designed to assess its efficacy in uncontrolled living spaces.

About nanoe™ X Technology

nanoe™ X is a technology unique to Panasonic that collects invisible moisture in the air and applies a high voltage to it to produce “hydroxyl radicals contained in water”. Hydroxyl radicals inhibit the growth of pollutants such as bacteria and viruses. They are characterized by being strongly oxidative and highly reactive but normally have a short life span. Contained in tiny water particles, nanoe™ X has a long lifespan and can spread over long distances. It has an inhibitory effect on both airborne and adhered substances.

Safer spaces are a must



With the threat of the novel coronavirus continuously looming and with vaccines not yet massively distributed or administered locally, Filipinos continue to struggle with safer breathing spaces and to ensure healthier home and work environments for loved ones and colleagues.

With this study update, one thing is assured: Filipinos can get 24-hour cleaner and safer air indoors, with the presence of Panasonic Air Conditioners in homes, schools, offices, and businesses. In fact, in 24 hours, Panasonic Air Conditioners with nanoe™ X Technology has an inhibition rate of 99.7% on the novel coronavirus, also tested in a 6.7m3 space.

Apart from its Split-type Air Conditioners with nanoe™ X Technology, Panasonic also offers a portable solution for the Filipino consumers, the Portable nanoe™ X Generator. The small device is also equipped with nanoe™ X Technology that’s proven to inhibit harmful air pollutants and viruses.

The plight for A Better Life, A Better World continues

Panasonic has been researching nanoeTM Technology over the past 20 years since 1997 and has verified its effectiveness in a variety of areas, including inhibiting pathogenic microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and allergens, breaking down PM 2.5 components that have adverse effects on the human body*2.

Panasonic will continue to pursue the potential of nanoe™ X Technology to address possible risks associated with air pollution such as new pathogenic microorganisms, to create healthy environments, and A Better Life, A Better World for people around the world.

For reference:

Testing the inhibitory effect of the air conditioner with nanoe™ X on the novel coronavirus(SARS-CoV-2) in a space of 6.7m3 .

Overview

A comparative verification was conducted in a space of 6.7m3 containing the novel coronavirus. (SARS-CoV-2)

Results

Over 91% of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) activity was inhibited within 8 hours.

Note: This verification was designed to generate basic research data on the effects of nanoe™ X on the novel coronavirus in laboratory conditions different from those found in living spaces.

Methodology and data

Organisation ：Texcell (France)

Subject ：Novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2）

Device ：Air conditioner with nanoe™ X

Method：

The air conditioner with nanoe™ X was installed in a space of 7m 3 .

. Gauze saturated with SARS-CoV-2 virus solution was exposed to an air conditioner with nanoe™ X from a distance of 0.7m in a 7m 3 room for 24 hours.

room for 24 hours. The virus infectious titer was measured and used to calculate the inhibition rate.

Test result

Test subject Inhibition rate Capacity Hours SARS-CoV-2 42.4% 6.7 m3 4 hours SARS-CoV-2 91.4% 6.7 m3 8 hours SARS-CoV-2 99.7% 6.7m3 24 hours