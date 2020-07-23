Palay Q2 output estimate upgraded to 4.12 million MT

PRODUCTION estimates for palay, or unmilled rice, for the second quarter were upgraded slightly to 4.12 million metric tons (MT), up 0.13% year on year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its updated Palay and Corn Estimates, the PSA raised its estimate from the 4.11 million MT projection on April 1.

If realized, the new estimate represents a 6.85% increase from the second quarter of 2019.

The PSA said that the land area containing harvestable rice in the second quarter is now estimated at 956,128 hectares, up 4.46% year on year.

The yield per hectare is estimated to increase 2.38% year on year to 4.31 MT.

Corn production is now estimated to increase 0.9% to 1.37 million MT for the quarter, against the previous projection of 1.35 million MT issued on April 1.

If realized, corn output would rise 16.12% year on year.

According to the PSA, the harvest area for corn is estimated to increase 4.44% year on year to 393,767 hectares.

Yield per hectare for corn is estimated to increase 11.25% year on year to 3.46 MT.

“For corn, about 292,680 hectares or 74.33% of the updated standing crop has been harvested, while around 614,917 hectares or 68.97% of the planting intentions for the second quarter have been realized,” the PSA said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









