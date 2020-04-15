Palay prices rise 1.7% in late March

THE average farmgate price of palay, or unmilled rice, rose 1.7% week-on-week to P16.69 per kilogram in the fourth week of March, with prices down 11.2% year-on-year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

In its weekly update on palay, rice, and corn prices, the PSA said that the average wholesale price of well-milled rice rose 0.9% week-on-week to P37.48 while the average retail price rose 0.6% to P41.49.

The average wholesale price of regular-milled rice rose 1% to P33.34 while the average retail price rose 0.03% to P36.37.

The average farmgate price of yellow corn grain fell 1.4% to P11.92 per kilogram.

The average wholesale price of yellow corn grain rose 1.3% week-on-week to P21.71 while the average retail price rose 0.7% to P25.11.

The average farmgate price of white corn grain rose 1.5% to P13.77.

The average wholesale and retail prices of white corn grain were flat at P16.33 and P26.90 respectively. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















