Palay farmgate price up 0.3% in late January

THE AVERAGE farmgate price of palay, or unmilled rice, rose 0.3% week on week to P16.69 per kilogram in the fourth week of January, with the price increasing 3.4% year on year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its weekly update on palay, rice, and corn prices, the PSA said the average wholesale price of well-milled rice rose 0.3% to P37.46 while the retail price rose 0.3% to P41.04.

The average wholesale price of regular-milled rice rose 0.3% to P33.36 while the retail price rose 0.2% to P36.14.

Meanwhile, the PSA said the farmgate price of yellow corn grain fell 0.4% week on week to P12.58 per kilogram.

The average wholesale price of yellow corn grain rose 0.3% to P20.02 while the retail price rose 0.1% to P24.37.

The farmgate price of white corn grain rose 0.5% week on week to P14.32 per kilogram.

The average wholesale price of white corn grain fell 0.4% to P17.47 while the retail price fell 0.03% to P25.80. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave