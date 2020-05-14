Palay farmgate price rises 0.76% in late April

THE average farmgate price of palay, or unmilled rice, rose 0.76% week-on-week to P18.66 per kilogram in the fourth week of April, with prices rising 1.41% year-on-year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its weekly update on palay, rice, and corn prices, the PSA said the average wholesale price of well-milled rice (WMR) rose 0.67% to P39.24 while the retail price fell 0.17% to P42.24.

The average wholesale price of regular-milled rice (RMR) rose 1% to P35.28 while the retail price rose 0.8% to P37.90.

The farmgate price of yellow corn grain fell 0.16% to P12.48.

The average wholesale price of yellow corn grain fell 0.84% to P18.97 while the retail price rose 0.64% to P23.44.

The farmgate price of white corn grain rose 0.4% to P15.16.

The average wholesale price of white corn grain rose 1.06% to P19.08 while the retail price rose 1.09% to P27.90. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















