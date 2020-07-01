Palay farmgate price rises 0.2%

THE average farmgate price of palay, or unmilled rice, rose 0.2% week on week to P19.16 per kilogram in the fifth week of May, with prices up 6.4% year on year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its weekly update on palay, rice, and corn prices, the PSA said the average wholesale price of well-milled rice fell 0.2% to P39.41 while the retail price fell 0.1% to P42.57.

The average wholesale price of regular-milled rice fell 0.5% to P35.83 while the retail price rose 0.3% to P38.37.

The farmgate price of yellow corn grain rose 0.7% week on week to P12.74.

The average wholesale price of yellow corn grain rose 9.7% to P21.05 while the retail price of yellow corn grain rose 6.3% to P24.77.

The farmgate` price of white corn grain fell 4.7% to P14.22.

The average wholesale price of white corn grain fell 7.5% to P17 while the retail price rose 0.4% to P27.50. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









