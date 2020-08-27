Palay farmgate price drops 0.1% in mid-August — PSA

THE AVERAGE farmgate price of palay, or unmilled rice, fell 0.1% week-on-week to P18.35 per kilogram in the second week of August, with the price climbing 4.1% from a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its weekly update of palay, rice, and corn prices, the PSA said the average wholesale price of well-milled rice fell 0.03% to P38.97 while the average retail price fell 0.1% to P42.45.

The average wholesale price of regular-milled rice fell 0.03% to P35.41 while the retail price fell 0.1% to P38.16.

The farmgate price of yellow corn grain rose 0.4% week-on-week to P12.94.

The average wholesale price of yellow corn grain rose 1.4% to P21.38 while the retail price rose 0.4% to P25.79.

The farmgate price of white corn grain fell 0.1% to P14.27.

The average wholesale price of white corn grain rose 2.8% to P18.13 while the retail price was flat at P28.30

The PSA released two weeks’ worth of data in its latest report. During the first week of August, the average farmgate price of palay fell 1.2% week-on-week to P18.36 per kilogram – with prices up 3.6% year-on-year.

The farmgate price of yellow corn grain rose 0.3% to P12.89, while the price of white corn grain fell 0.1% to P14.29. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









