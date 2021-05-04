STUCK at home amidst the pandemic, many people have turned to decorating their homes and making sure their private spaces reflect their personal taste and style. And if their tastes run towards the antique, Casa de Memoria can help them out.

Casa de Memoria will be offering European and Filipino antique pieces as it marks its 5th anniversary with Segundo auction on May 22, 2 p.m.

“Art is an integral part of our lives as it’s an expression of one’s emotions and captures particular moments in time. Incorporating art pieces in our house truly makes it a home. It can lend fun and visual drama to your home, while uplifting your mood during these times,” Palacio de Memoria general manager Camille Lhuillier-Albani said in a statement.

Some of the highlight pieces at the Segundo auction are a framed 18th century engraved map of the Philippines and neighboring countries signed by Isaak Tirion; a Romeo Tabuena (1921-2015) pencil-on-paper drawing depicting a Filipino indigenous man, signed and dated in 1960; a pair of 20th century pencil-on-paper drawings depicting seated figures; and a 19th century oil painting of a courtyard scene by Manuel Montoya.

There are also pieces of religious art, including a mid- to late-19th century oil painting on canvas depicting the Holy Trinity attributed to Filipino painter Justiniano Asunción (1816-1896); an oil painting on wood of St. Jerome from the 18th to 19th century by Juan Arzeo; a 19th century oil-on-wood icon depicting St. Barbara by Filipino artist Antonio Malantic; and a Peruvian School pair of portraits depicting St. Francis Xavier and St. Francis of Paola, each of which comes in a mirrored frame depicting angels.

Non-religious decorative items include a three-piece reverse glass painting depicting quotidian scenes and an 19th century English ivory trinket box.

Casa de Memoria will donate part of the auction proceeds to a local charitable institution to help those badly affected by the pandemic.

The auction preview runs until May 21. To set an appointment to view the items in person, send an e-mail to hello@casadememoria.com. To explore the auction pieces online, visit bit.ly/CasaDeMemoriaOnline. For more information, visit www.casadememoria.com, call 8253-3994, or e-mail hello@casadememoria.com. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman