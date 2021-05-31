THE PALACE on Monday called the proposed third Bayanihan law as not an urgent matter, and maintained that the government needs to allow the 2021 national budget and previous economic packages to run their course before passing another stimulus measure.

“We welcome Bayanihan III as a fallback, pero mukhang ‘di po urgent ang passage nito, dahil ginagastos pa po natin iyong existing budget natin (it’s not looking very urgent, because we are still still spending previous budgets),” the President’s spokesman Herminio L. Roque, Jr. said at a televised news briefing.

Mr. Roque had been asked whether the executive branch plans to call for a special session to approve the legislation, known informally as Bayanihan III. Congress adjourns sine die this week.

House Bill No. 9411 or the Bayanihan to Arise as One Act is awaiting final approval. The measure’s Senate counterpart, which has yet to be certified as urgent by the President, is still pending at committee in that chamber.

“Wala naman pong problema kung di maipasa during the second regular session ng Congress itong Bayanihan III (it’s not a problem if Bayanihan III does not pass in the second regular session of Congress),” Mr. Roque said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza