Palace bares new appointees

Malacañang on Friday disclosed three new appointees of President Rodrigo R. Duterte in the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Tourism (DoT).

In the appointment papers, signed on Jan. 15, the President named Mark Allan Jay Gutierrez Yambao as new DSWD Undersecretary.

Mr. Yambao was a former Malabon City vice-mayor and former assistant secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Michelle Aguilar-Ong was appointed new member of the Board of Trustees of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation. Ms. Ong will replace Gerald V. Medina and shall serve his unexpired term until June 30 this year.

Lucille Karen E. Malilong-Isberto was also appointed to the same board, an attached agency of DoT, for a term that also ends on June 30. — C.A.Tadalan