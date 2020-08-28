Palace backs media welfare proposal

The Palace said it backs lawmakers’ proposals to strengthen media workers’ welfare.

In a statement released on Friday, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said it welcomed the approval of House Bill No. 2476 or the Media Workers’ Welfare Bill by the Lower House Sub-committee on Labor Standards of the House of Representatives.

PTFoMS Executive Director Joel Sy Egco said in a statement, “Anything is possible when we get our act together. Finally, a law that will protect the economic rights of our media workers will soon be a reality, a testament to the government’s relentless effort to protect our media workers.”

If legislated, the bill will address labor issues of media such as requiring hazard pay of P500 per day for media workers covering risky events and coverages. Employers will also be required to provide safety and protective gear for media if needed.

Other than hazard pay, the bill will mandate insurance and hospitalization benefits, and overtime and night shift pay for media practitioners.

The bill is authored by ACT-CIS Partylist Representative Niña Taduran, who was a former reporter. — Gillian M. Cortez









