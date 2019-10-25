Palace asserts medical bulletin on Duterte not needed with no ‘serious illness’

THE PALACE on Friday asserted that there is no need to issue a medical bulletin on President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s health status because he has no “serious illness.”

“The medical bulletin comes into play only when the President is in serious illness. That is the constitutional requirement,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador S. Panelo said in a briefing.

Section 12 under Article 7 of the 1987 Constitution states: “In case of serious illness of the President, the public shall be informed of the state of his health.”

Mr. Panelo further said the Palace has been transparent enough by reporting that the President has been experiencing muscle spasms, which is not considered serious as it only requires him to take painkillers and rest.

The spasms are supposedly the cause of the reported “unbearable pain” that Mr. Duterte experienced on Tuesday, prompting him to cut short his working visit to Japan. Prior to the trip, the President was reported to have sustained minor injuries after falling off a motorcycle at the end of a joy ride within the Presidential Security Group Compound

Mr. Panelo said the President is currently in his hometown Davao to rest and will fly back to Manila on Monday.









Despite the medical advice to limit physical activity, Mr. Duterte was shown sitting on a motorcycle Thursday night through a post by Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go, his former special assistant. — Gillian M. Cortez