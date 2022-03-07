FLIGHTS between Manila and Antique, serviced by flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL), will be increased to thrice weekly starting March 27, the provincial governor announced Monday.

“The three flights per week will take effect on March 27 onwards. Every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, our passengers can look at additional information in the website,” said PAL Branch Manager Ricky Dela Cruz.

He said the increase in flights for the Manila-Antique route is in response to higher market demand, especially during the summer months of April and May.

Antique Gov. Rhodora J. Cadiao said with travel restrictions eased, they expect more people to visit their families in the province during the Holy Week from April 10-16.

“For those who want to come home during Holy Week, more Antiqueños can be accommodated (with more flights),” she said.

Ms. Cadiao said the additional flights will also help in the province’s economic recovery as there will be more options for investors and businesses.

Antique, located on the western side of Panay Island, is a largely agricultural province. It is promoting its beaches, mountains and other eco-tourism sites as alternative destinations in Western Visayas. The province’s northern end is near Boracay while the south borders Iloilo City. — MSJ