PHILIPPINE Airlines, Inc. (PAL) announced on Wednesday that 12 more international destinations on its network have been added to the “green list.”

The destinations, according to PAL, include Jakarta, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Tokyo Haneda, Tokyo Narita, Fukuoka, Osaka Kansai, Nagoya, Dammam, Riyadh, Taipei, and Dubai.

“This green list classification will result in the easing of quarantine protocols for PAL passengers traveling from these countries,” PAL said in a statement.

Filipinos who are fully vaccinated have two options. They can present a negative coronavirus test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin, in which case the traveler will no longer be required to undergo a facility-based quarantine (but is highly encouraged to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day after arrival). They can also take a coronavirus test upon arrival and undergo a facility-based quarantine only until the release of a negative test result.

As for the fully vaccinated foreigners, PAL said they “must present a negative [coronavirus] test result within 72 hours prior to departure from the origin country, and will no longer be required to undergo a facility-based quarantine (but is highly encouraged to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day after arrival).”

PAL currently operates an average of 120 flights per day, representing 40% of its pre-pandemic regular flight frequencies.

“Pre-pandemic, we were averaging 300 flight legs a day,” PAL said in a statement on Monday.

“As we anticipate a surge in travel demand with the gradually improving health situation in the country, we continue to build up our flight route network and work closely with government to further ease travel restrictions without sacrificing passenger safety,” it added. — Arjay L. Balinbin