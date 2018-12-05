Pagsanjan celebrates 350th anniversary

PAGSANJAN town, knows for its falls that takes a thrilling boat ride to reach, is celebrating its 350th founding day this year with the week-long Lagaslas Bangkero Festival from Dec. 6-12. The municipal tourism office said the festivities would be “a tribute to the bangkeros or boatmen who skillfully navigate and shoot the rapids all the way to the picture-perfect falls.” The kick-off event would be the unveiling of the commemorative marker of the Spanish-era Royal Arch, which was built in 1878 to memorialize Pagsanjan as Laguna’s provincial capital from 1688 to 1872. The town has also been declared as Laguna’s “tourist capital.” Mayor Maita Javier-Ejercito said this year’s celebration is “special with the Seal of Good Local Governance received by Pagsanjan from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for its stewardship and sound fiscal management.” Aside from the waterfalls, the town’s other attractions are its ancestral stone houses and the new San Isidro Hill Religious Eco-Tourism Park.