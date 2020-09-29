Pag-IBIG Fund grants grace period and offers special loan restructuring to aid borrowers

Pag-IBIG Fund’s top officials announced ‪on Friday ‪(Sept. 25) that the agency has granted a 60-day grace period on all loan payments and is offering a special loan restructuring program for home loan borrowers in its efforts to provide members financial relief amid the pandemic.

Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario, Chairman of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said that they have granted a one-time 60-day grace period on payments of all loans in accordance with Republic Act No. 11494, otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), while providing its housing loan borrowers in arrears with a Special Housing Loan Restructuring Program to help update their accounts and keep their homes.

“We heed and support President Duterte’s call to help our fellow Filipinos who are experiencing financial hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognize that this pandemic continues to impact jobs and businesses in the country. And so the Board has immediately approved the implementation of the 60-day grace period following the signing of the Bayanihan 2 law and our Special Housing Loan Restructuring Program to provide further financial relief to our members,” said del Rosario.

He added that under Pag-IBIG Fund’s guidelines, the granting of the 60-day grace period will be applied automatically to all loan payments on the agency’s Multi-Purpose Loan, Calamity Loan, and Housing Loan which fall due from September 15 until November 14, 2020. The grace period will give borrowers payment reprieve without incurring any penalty, and interest on interest.

“Under the Bayanihan 2 law, the grace period covers loan accounts with up to 3 months in arrears. But under our approved Pag-IBIG guidelines, we will cover loan accounts with up to 9 months in arrears so we can help more borrowers, specifically those whose incomes were affected when community quarantines were first declared in mid-March. And while the accrued interest is payable ‪until December 31 under the Bayahihan 2, Pag-IBIG Fund will allow payment of accrued interest on a staggered basis during the remaining term of the loan, thus providing for an even longer and easier payment term for our borrowers,” del Rosario added.

The Special Housing Loan Restructuring Program, meanwhile, aims to further help Pag-IBIG housing loan borrowers save their properties from foreclosure. Under the program, borrowers whose finances have been affected by the pandemic may renegotiate the terms of the loan and secure a more affordable payment term. Borrowers can soon apply for the restructuring program online by visiting the Virtual Pag-IBIG ‪until December 15, 2020.

“After our string of ‘best year ever,’ this is the time for Pag-IBIG to show how much we care about our member-borrowers. Under Bayanihan 1, we granted a grace period to 4.77 million borrowers and approved nearly 300,000 applications under our 3-month payment moratorium program. And now, this added grace period and our Special Housing Restructuring Program will help our member-borrowers – especially those who are currently experiencing financial difficulties – even more,” said Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti.

“But we also would like to encourage our borrowers who are capable of paying, to continue paying their loans. Better collections will allow us to keep offering loans at low interest rates to more members. Tulad po ng pangalan ng batas, ngayon ay panahon upang magbayanihan. Help us in helping more members because together, we can overcome the challenges we are facing today. Sa ating pagkakaisa, madadaig natin ang pandemyang ito,” Moti ended.