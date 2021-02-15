Pag-IBIG Fund finances homes of 16,975 low-wage workers in 2020

Pag-IBIG Fund financed socialized housing loans of 16,975 members belonging to

the minimum-wage and low-income sectors in 2020 despite the pandemic, its top

executives said on Thursday (February 11).

Socialized housing loans represent 27% of the 63,750 units financed by the agency,

and amount to P7.18 billion out of the P63.75 billion in total housing loans it

released last year.

“Pag-IBIG Fund’s Affordable Housing Loan Program offers the lowest rate and longest

term for minimum and low-wage workers. Even as the pandemic posed numerous

challenges last year, we were still able to provide many of our workers belonging to

this sector the means to acquire their own homes, under the most affordable

terms. This is our way of adhering to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s directive to

government institutions to provide programs that serve the needs of the underserved

sector,” said Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario, Chairperson of the Department of

Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the 11-member Pag-IBIG

Fund Board of Trustees.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s Affordable Housing Program offers a subsidized rate of 3% per

annum for members earning not more than P15,000 per month within the National

Capital Region, and not more than Php 12,000 per month for members outside of

NCR, who will buy socialized housing units. Under the program, members can

borrow up to PHP 580,000 to buy socialized houses, or up to PHP 750,000 for

socialized condominium units, at 3% per annum, a special rate provided to a minimum

and low-wage workers since May 2017.

The loan program also features a 100% loan-to-value ratio allowing borrowers to

enjoy equity-free purchase of housing units.

According to Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti, the agency

is able to keep offering the lowest interest rate in the market because of its

tax-exempt status provided under Republic Act No. 9679.

“Pag-IBIG Fund is able to subsidize the low-interest rate that minimum and low-wage

workers enjoy under our Affordable Housing Loan Program being a tax-exempt

agency, as prescribed under our charter. We are happy that the new CREATE bill

seeks to continue to preserve this tax-exempt status of Pag-IBIG Fund, and thus

allow us to continue offering these subsidized rates. We are grateful to our

lawmakers who share our vision to make homeownership attainable, especially for

the underserved sector. And, as we continue to face challenges imposed by the

pandemic, we shall continue doing our best to help more low-income workers secure

their own homes where they can be safe,” said Moti.