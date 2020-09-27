Pacquiao-McGregor potential fight takes added dimension

THE long floated showdown between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor could possibly take place next year, but with added dimension to it as the Filipino champion would use part of the proceeds from the fight to help victims here of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement shared at the weekend, the camp of eight-division world champion Pacquiao, who is also a sitting senator of the republic, said it is the process of finalizing details of the clash against Mr. McGregor set for early 2021 in the Middle East.

“For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. Some of the portion of his (Pacquiao) earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic,” Mr. Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson was quoted as saying in the statement.

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s McGregor broke the news of the possible fight on Twitter on Saturday, saying “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

The group of Mr. Pacquiao did not deny the news and shared that Paradigm Sports Management headed by Audie Attar, which represents both Messrs. Pacquiao and McGregor, told them of the planned fight.

Forty-one-year-old Pacquiao (67-7-2) has not fought in the ring since he defeated American Keith Thurman in July last year to win, by split decision, the World Boxing Association super welterweight title.

This year, Mr. Pacquiao has been focused on his duties at the Philippine Senate, including finding ways to help in the fight against the pandemic, which has over 300,000 reported cases in the country.

But Mr. Joson reiterated that the boxing legend is interested in facing McGregor, but is allowing his business partners to negotiate on his behalf.

Irishman McGregor, meanwhile, was last seen in the UFC Octagon in January this year, defeating Donald Cerrone by technical knockout (head kick and punches) in the opening round.

He surprised many when he challenged undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr, in a boxing match in 2017 where he eventually lost by TKO in the 10th round.

Reception to Mr. McGregor’s performance in said fight was mixed, but it did not stop him from being vocal about battling Mr. Pacquiao. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









