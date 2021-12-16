THE Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals have the easiest paths to the playoffs in Week 15, all needing just a tie to earn a trip to the postseason.

The difference is the Packers (10-3) can clinch the National Football Conference (NFC) North just by tying the Baltimore Ravens and the Bucs (10-3) can do the same in the NFC South with a tie against New Orleans. The Cardinals (10-3), meanwhile, will clinch a playoff berth but not the NFC West with at least a tie in Detroit.

The Packers would still clinch the division with a loss in Baltimore if the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) lose or tie on Monday night against Chicago.

No team has clinched a playoff berth through the first 14 weeks.

Another division could get clinched in the NFC on Sunday as well.

The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) need a win over the New York Giants and help to clinch the NFC East. A loss or tie by Washington would do it for the Cowboys, provided they win.

The Rams (9-4) could clinch a playoff spot with a tie or win against Seattle, plus help.

In the American Football Conference (AFC), the Tennessee Titans (9-4) will clinch the AFC South with a win in Pittsburgh and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts.

The only other team in the AFC that could punch its ticket to the playoffs is the New England Patriots (9-4), who need a win over the Colts and help. The Colts and Patriots play on Saturday night. — Reuters