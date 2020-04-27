Pacio staying strong amid challenges of COVID-19

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

WHILE ADMITTING to having his hands full with the many challenges that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic present, Filipino mixed martial arts star Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is staying strong, turning to the values he has learned from the sport and his faith to get him through.

Currently stuck at home much of the time as action in ONE Championship has been temporarily put to a halt over concerns on the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19, and outside movement limited with mitigating measures by the government in place, reigning world strawweight champion Pacio said one could easily be swamped by everything that has been happening, especially if not dealt with accordingly.

From his end he is dealing with the current situation by keeping himself busy despite not being able to go through his regular regimen at the Team Lakay gym.

“The hardest part is that we can’t go to the gym to train, that’s why we find ways to train inside our homes. In the past years, we were lacking training equipment in the gym. This is not new to us, so we find ways to stay sharp. Luckily, I have punching mitts and manong (older brother) Kevin [Belingon] and I are in the same barangay so we hold pads for each other,” said 24-year-old Mr. Pacio, who last fought in ONE on Jan. 31 this year where he successfully defended his title against former champion Alex Silva of Brazil.

He is also drawing strength and guidance from his teammates during these tough times.

“My teammates inspire me every day, they are the reason why I’m a champion, they helped me get to where I am today, they motivate me in down times and help me realize what my mistakes are,” he said.

Amid COVID-19, Mr. Pacio is also turning to a higher power to get a better perspective in viewing things.

“The important thing for me in this kind of situation is praying to God. He is the only one who knows what’s going to happen, trusting in God in this kind of situation is important and of course we should trust Him not only in these situations but in good times or bad,” Mr. Pacio said.

CHASING HIM

Meanwhile, ONE came out with its first official athletes rankings in different weight categories, including those for Mr. Pacio’s division, giving some clarity on the fighters hot chasing him.

Ranked number one is former strawweight champion Yosuke Saruta of Japan from whom Mr. Pacio reclaimed the title from in April last year.

Second is another former champ in Japanese Yoshitaka Naito, followed by Filipino fighter Rene Catalan, who Mr. Pacio defeated by submission in November 2019.

At fourth is Mr. Silva while sitting at number five is Mr. Pacio’s Team Lakay teammate Lito Adiwang.

Mr. Pacio (17-3) said he is ready to take on all comers but expressed no preference on who he would battle next, focusing instead on getting ready when the time comes they are called back to action.

“Honestly I’m not the guy who has a dream opponent. I just focus on improving every day and every bout. I am a champion and I need to prove that every time I step inside the Circle,” said Mr. Pacio.

















