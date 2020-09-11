OVP initiates job platform for Filipinos affected by pandemic

The Office of the Vice-President (OVP) has again initiated a program to assist Filipinos left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic — this time a platform for job listings free for both job seekers and employers.

Vice-President Leni Robredo on Thursday announced the OVP has partnered with tech company Elevatech Solutions to build the website Sikap.PH, calling the initiative “BAYANIHANAPBUHAY.”

“The goal of this initiative is to offer a platform that will make it easier for our countrymen who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic to look for other job opportunities,” Ms. Robredo said in Filipino on her Facebook post.

Ms. Robredo, who is known for collaborating with civil society organizations and local enterprises through her AngatBuhay program, said the program was the result of her talks with various employers including EMS Services Philippines, Inc., D.M, Consunji Inc., Lots’a Pizza, Get Philippines, Empire East Land Holdings, and Solarwinds Software Asia PTE LTD- Philippine branch, among others partner organizations and companies.

According to the VP, applicants looking for job openings should proceed to the website and click “Sign up as a worker,” while employers who want to post their job vacancies should send their contact details to the e-mail address bayanihanapbuhay@ovp.gov.ph

As of press time, the Sikap.Ph website posted openings in the finance, food, real estate, business outsourcing, and services industries.

Since the pandemic began, Ms. Robredo’s office has launched several programs to help various sectors cope with the loss of their livelihoods. In June, Ms. Robredo announced that her office tapped families of drug war victims to help in the production of local personal protective equipment. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza









