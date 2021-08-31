REAL estate developer Ovialand, Inc. on Tuesday said it aims to expand its housing portfolio throughout the country by 2030.

“Aside from our planned public listing, expanding our portfolio throughout the Philippines is core to our expansion plans,” Ovialand President Marie Leonore Fatima Olivares-Vital said in a statement.

“While we are currently focused on South Luzon, we believe it is important to have a presence in other major markets if we want to take advantage of the potential for growth in these areas,” she added.

Ovialand signed its second joint venture with the Japan-based wholly owned unit of Saibu Gas Holdings Co. Ltd., Kyushu Yaesu Co. Ltd., to develop Santevi in San Pablo, Laguna. It will be their second project together following Caliraya in Quezon’s Candelaria.

Santevi will also be the developer’s third housing development in San Pablo. It comprises 810 house and lot units, which will bring Ovialand’s total San Pablo portfolio to 2,500 units.

“We have bet big on Southern Luzon because of its accessibility and the city’s openness to modernization and change,” Ms. Olivares-Vital said.

Ovialand said its plan to boost its portfolio by 2030 across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao “marks the strength” of the company. It said its expansion also reflects the strong market demand for Ovialand homes despite the pandemic.

“The value for money that our clients are looking for is what Ovialand has consistently delivered, and we are looking to provide the same quality of service to other regions in this country,” Ms. Olivares-Vital said. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte