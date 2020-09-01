Over 3,000 daily COVID-19 case trend continues

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) logged another 3,483 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections on September 1, bringing the total cases to 224,264.

The death toll rose by 39 to 3,597 while recoveries increased by 464 to 158,012, according to Tuesday’s bulletin.

There were 62,655 active cases, 91.3% of which were mild, 6.3% did not show symptoms, 1% were severe, and 1.4% were critical. Of the new cases, 1,824 were from Metro Manila, 223 from Laguna, 184 from Cavite, 161 from Rizal, and 126 from Batangas.

Metro Manila also had the highest number for newly reported deaths with 18, followed by Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) region with nine, five from Western Visayas, and one each from Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and a repatriate.

More than 2.4 million individuals have been tested for the disease, according to the Health department.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Monday announced that Metro Manila will remain under the general community quarantine (GCQ) category until the end of September, along with the provinces of Bulacan and Batangas, and the cities of Tacloban and Bacolod.

Iligan City is under stricter lockdown or modified enhanced community quarantine while the rest of the country is under the more relaxed modified GCQ. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas









