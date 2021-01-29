Over 2,000 km of tourism roads completed – DPWH

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday reported the completion of a number of road projects which aim to improve access and connectivity to tourism gateways and trade corridors.

In a televised press briefing, DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina E. Cabral said a total of P120 billion was allocated from 2016 to 2021 for the construction, improvement, and upgrading of about 4,147 km of roads leading to declared tourism destinations.

She said 2,168 kilometers of these roads were completed as of September 2020.

Ms. Cabral said a total of P42 billion had been appropriated for the construction and upgrading of about 1,467 km of access roads leading to industries and trade corridors across the country from 2018 to 2021. As of September 2020, 533 kilometers were completed, she said.

At the same briefing, Ms. Cabral said a total of P38.6 billion was released from 2016 to 2020 for the construction of 3,859 kilometers of farm-to-market roads identified by the Department of Agriculture. As of September 2020, 1,778 km of these had been constructed and improved.

She said a total of P2.4 billion was released from 2016 to 2019 for the construction and improvement of 149.83 kilometers of farm-to-mill roads as identified by the Sugar Regulatory Administration, saying that 86 km of roads under the project were constructed and improved as of September 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of P11.6 billion had been allocated from 2016 to 2020 for the construction of 317 evacuation centers, she said. “As of Dec. 31, 2020, 170 evacuation centers were completed, 132 evacuation centers are on-going construction, and 15 evacuation centers are under pre-construction activities,” she said.

“As of Dec. 31, 2020, a total of 85 Regional Evacuation centers were utilized as quarantine facilities, capable of providing health monitoring and treatment to about 3,339 persons under investigation or persons under monitoring due to COVID-19,” she added.

The P4.5 trillion national budget for this year sets aside at least 1.1 trillion for infrastructure.

“Infrastructure development remains the best driver of economic growth. Now that we are starting to rebuild our communities, we lean on infrastructure buildup to jumpstart our economy. With it’s multiplying effect in terms of employment and inclusive growth, the government is strengthening the ‘Build Build Build’ program to revitalize the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms. Cabral said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza