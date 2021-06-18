Organized by P&A Foundation, Inc. (P&A Foundation), the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), and the Association of Certified Public Accountants in Commerce and Industry (ACPACI), the 22nd Search for Outstanding Accounting Students of the Philippines (SOASP) was held on May 29, 2021. The SOASP is an annual nationwide competition which aims to shine the spotlight on the country’s top accountancy students through qualifying examinations and interviews.

Butch Warren Hojas from the University of the Visayas was hailed as the 2021 SOASP Champion. Tailing closely were Francis Matthew Obligacion of the University of Santo Tomas, Alexander Salvador Bandiola, Jr. of the University of the Cordilleras, Chian Jhel Tayupon of the University of Saint La Salle – Bacolod, and Warren Chua of De La Salle University – Manila who placed second, third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

What ensued was a battle of wits, knowledge, and skills. The competition was well-participated by 93 schools and 437 students hailing from various areas in the country. After hurdling a series of qualifying exams, 25 student-finalists were chosen. From the Top 25, only 5 participants successfully made it past the Quiz Bee Competition proper and advanced to the final interview round. The Top 25 finalists each received a plaque and cash as part of their award. Aside from these, the Top 5 received additional cash prizes. The Board of Judges was chaired by Philippine Duplicators Inc. President and Chief Operations Officer Atty. Samuel Villacampa, with PICPA VP for Operations Gladeys Jill Santos, and PICPA National Sectoral Director for Education Allan Frank Silva, as members. They faced a difficult task of determining the winners, but only one must emerge as the ultimate champion.

The event was graced by the Chairman of the Board of Accountancy Dr. Noe Quinanola. P&A Foundation Chairman of the Board of Trustees Marivic Espano, ACPACI National President Atty. Walter Abela, Jr., and PICPA National President Lope Bato, Jr., represented by Gladeys Jill Santos, gave inspirational messages during the competition. P&A Foundation Trustee Jun Cuaresma delivered the Welcome Remarks. The event, which was held virtually due to pandemic-related constraints, came to an end after Edward Roguel, SOASP Project Head, gave the closing remarks.