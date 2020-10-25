Out-of-school youth to get free tech-voc training under OVP, USAID, PBED program

A PROGRAM that will provide free technical-vocational skills and employability training for at least 1,000 out-of-school youth in the country was launched Thursday.

The program is a collaboration among the Office of the Vice President, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), with a combined P17 million commitment.

“We are grateful for this partnership with USAID and PBEd, which will allow us to open more doors for young people, who may need to support themselves and their families, especially during the COVID-19 crisis,” Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo said during the virtual launch.

PBEd Chair Ramon R. Del Rosario, Jr. said the partnership “is a massive boost towards empowering young Pinoys (Filipinos) who are disproportionately affected by this crisis.”

Interested applicants can register through youthworks.pbed.ph/trainee-registration/form. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza