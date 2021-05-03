As work gets reshaped, offices are beginning to be modified to aptly adapt to the changing needs of organizations and their employees. Now, the fitting office for any professional is one where the work-life balance is constantly realized, through easy access from homes a few walks away or a short drive from various points in the Metro, breathable and environment-friendly spaces, as well as access to spaces for quick eats and strolls, among other things.

Located at the redeveloped Ortigas East, a project of Ortigas Land with 90 years of experience in the real estate industry, is the soon-to-rise Glaston Tower that is designed to address these fresh demands of organizations and workforces, and so be an ideal workspace and a prime address for local and multinational businesses.

With elegant and functional workspaces sprawled across its 25 office floors, the 34-storey Glaston Tower is built for forward-thinking companies who value their workforce’s well-being as well as a healthy and modern working environment.

The Glaston Tower’s 349 office units — which come in Prime Units, Prime Suites, Glass Suites, and Glass Units — are intricately designed to give much room for optimal collaboration and productivity at work. Certain arrangements are even proposed to accommodate corporate, design/creative, and insurance/finance offices.

In addition, the Glaston Tower has welcoming Ground-Level and Sky Lobbies, as well as spacious and minimally-designed restrooms with shower area on each floor. The tower also has 15 high-speed elevators, eight levels of podium parking, and two levels of basement parking.

The Glaston Tower is also equipped with automatic fire alarm and sprinkler system, 24-hour security and building maintenance, key card system access, 100% back-up power on all common areas, and integrated CCTV security system in select common areas.

Aside from flexibility and functionality, sustainability is also set to mark the Glaston Tower as it is designed with amenities that maximize the use of natural resources such as sunlight, rainwater, and fresh air. The tower also utilizes VRF/VRV multi-split air conditioning system.

With its design compliant with the Philippine Green Building Code, the Glaston Tower is targeting to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certified level using the LEED for Core & Shell v4.0 Rating System.

Greater advantage to professionals

Strategically placed in a mixed-use development that can be easily accessed through Ortigas Avenue, C5, and Julia Vargas Avenue, the Glaston Tower is set to add to the great advantage the 16-hectare Ortigas East aims to bring.

With its proximity to the three upcoming residential Verdánt Towers, potential occupiers at Glaston Tower have the opportunity to stay in a place a few walks from their offices. The Maple at Verdánt Towers, the first of these residential buildings, is built to sustainable standards, which makes it better for the environment and safer for residents.

Shopping options are also within reach at the Glaston Tower. There are retail stores featuring diverse, healthy, and sustainable brands, coupled with international and local dining options, designer boutiques, and state-of-the-art entertainment.

In addition, the Glaston Tower is surrounded by open green spaces, with 40% of Ortigas East allotted for parks and open spaces. This is coupled with a good pedestrian- and bike-friendly road network consisting of an improved six-lane boulevard and two four-lane roads with ample sidewalks, making Ortigas East a walkable community.

With these enhancements to Ortigas East, residents and city dwellers can make the most out of these spaces to enjoy a balanced lifestyle — from getting active in a quick run or bike ride, getting productive working in the office or at home, to being relaxed in the coziness of a well-built home.

Ortigas East firmly believes in balance and harmony not only in personal lives, but also in people’s lives at work. With its latest signature development, the Glaston Tower, the refreshed development seeks to give professionals the opportunity to enjoy the great advantages of balanced living.

Recently, the Glaston Towers has just topped off and is on track in terms of its construction schedule. Only a few units remain in the office tower with 90% of units sold.

For inquiries about The Glaston Tower, call Ortigas Land at (+632) 7477-1393 or chat with their agent at www.ortigas.com.ph.