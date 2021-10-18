THE COASTAL town of Orani in Bataan has tapped digital payments firm PayMaya Philippines, Inc. for the delivery of social service programs, tax payments, and other transactions as it aims to become a “digital-first community.”

“At Orani, we are always finding ways to help our citizens and businesses thrive in the New Normal. This initiative with PayMaya will accelerate our thrust to promote digital transactions among our citizens,” said Mayor Efren E. Pascual, Jr. in a statement Monday from PayMaya.

Among the initial uses rolled out for PayMaya include the distribution of financial assistance to senior citizens, cash-aid for health services, scholarship for Grades 7-10 students, and allowances for barangay-level officials and other workers.

At the municipal hall, payment of taxes and other government fees can now be done through PayMaya QR or PayMaya One, the all-in-one Android-based payment device for any credit, debit, prepaid card, and other e-wallets.

The company said taxpayers will also soon have the option to pay via the local government’s website with PayMaya’s online payment gateway, PayMaya Checkout.

Merchants at the Orani Public Market and Orani Fish Port will also be equipped to accept payments via PayMaya QR.

“We cannot wait to create a digital-first community wherein our residents can transact seamlessly, safely, and conveniently with our government offices and enterprises through PayMaya’s digital platforms,” Mr. Pascual said.

Orani is classified as a first-class municipality with a population of more than 70,000 as of 2020.

“We are very excited at PayMaya to help accelerate Orani’s drive towards becoming a world-class and digitally-driven municipality,” Orlando B. Vea, company founder and chief executive officer, said.

PayMaya is a subsidiary of Voyager Innovations, Inc., the digital arm of PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.