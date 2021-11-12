“In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity.” Never has this been truer today during the pandemic, when many Filipinos are finding creative and inspiring ways to make the most out of a very difficult situation.

In fact, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), nearly a million enterprises have registered and renewed their business names in the last year. The DTI’s Business Name Registration Division found that total registrations in 2020 reached 916,163, nearly all or 91% of which were considered new. This is nearly 44% higher than the total registration in 2019 at 637,567.

What’s more, studies have shown that as much as 66% of millennials and 54% of Gen Z have ambitions of starting their own business.

Clearly, the pandemic is not enough to quell the Filipino entrepreneurial spirit. But for the young and aspiring Filipino entrepreneurs who have yet to start their own businesses, it can be difficult to find the opportunity to do so. Beyond starting one, moreover, it is more challenging now to sustain a business and keep it resilient from future crises. In a fast-changing business landscape, resilient businesses must be easily accessible to various customers, as well as responsive to their needs and demands—from convenient means of payment to sustainable products.

Grounded on an established brand and presence in the Philippines, Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), aims to provide these fruitful business opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Energy has been and still is one of the most critical industries in the modern world, so much that modern life is often inextricably linked to it. The world’s supply chains, its transportation networks, its machinery all rely on oil. As global populations are set to grow by some 2 billion people to 2050, and the emergence of more developing nations push up demand for energy services, there is no better time to invest in a time-tested, future-ready industry.

Under Chevron, one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, Caltex provides a trusted global brand with high quality products and services that the aspiring Filipino entrepreneur can believe in.

Providing end-to-end support for new entrepreneurs to help them run their business effectively, including construction and building assistance, and access to Chevron Business Point – retailers’ day-to-day online transactional interface—Caltex helps its retailers start, strategize and grow their businesses for the future.

The company also helps retailers strategize and grow their businesses through continuous trainings and dedicated business consultants.

“Caltex has industry-leading retailer support from our business consultants who guide us through the whole gamut of pricing, wet stock management of fuel, and safe operations of stations. This enables us to have that distinct Caltex advantage,” said Don Dexter Agujo, 38, who currently operates three Caltex stations in San Pascual and Lemery, Batangas, and one along SLEX Northbound, Laguna.

Additionally, with the Caltex Star being an instantly recognized and highly regarded symbol in the Philippines, any budding Caltex retailer can enjoy financial security and peace of mind when it comes to their investment.

Success is more rewarding with Caltex as it means achieving one’s business goals while helping communities progress. With Caltex’s strong portfolio, seasoned or budding entrepreneurs can get ahead of the competition.

Currently handling two Caltex stations in Candon City, Ilocos Sur, Sherlyn Dela Cruz aims to pay it forward by providing employment opportunities. “My goal is not to hire people to sell fuel, but to sell fuel to hire more people,” she said.

This drive helped her persevere to get a grip on the complexities of business management at the age of 27.

“Caltex gives the assurance that it would always be there to support its retailers through thick and thin. It also provides effective general marketing strategies for existing and potential customers,” Ms. Dela Cruz added.

Guided by the belief that affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world, Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry.

To advance a lower-carbon future, the company is also focusing on cost efficient methods of lowering carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of its business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions.

Ready to drive your own journey and reach the apex with Caltex? Visit www.caltex.com/ph/investors for more information.

