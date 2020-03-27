OPM artists hold online fundraising concerts

TOP Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists have come together for several online fundraising concerts to benefit the COVID-19 front liners — from a concert series held by Smart Communications to another by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

The Smart series, called Smart Music Live: Online Sessions, started on March 23 and will continue until May 15, according to Smart’s Facebook page.

The fundraising concert series will feature performances from 6Cyclemind, Pedicab, Gracenote, Banda ni Kleggy, Imago, and Ultra Combo (a band composed of Pinoy rock icons and former Eraserheads members, Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala).

Rock band Moonstar88 kicked off the series on March 23 while March 24 saw performances from Kean Cipriano, Janine Tenoso, This Band, Brisom, and Rice Lucido. The concert fundraiser was to benefit the Philippine Red Cross and was streamed on Facebook Live by FM stations Jam 88.3, Wave 89.1, Magic 89.9, and 99.5 Play FM.

The Smart concert series will be on view on Smart Communications’ Facebook page. Donation details will be mentioned during the live performances.

Meanwhile, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab organized a two-week online fundraising concert series to address “the food and personal protection needs of the most vulnerable Filipinos in the National Capital Region.”









The concert series, which started last week, featured performances from Mr. Cayabyab, Ebe Dancel, Sponge Cola, Top Suzara, Noel Cabangon, and Bayang Barrios, among many others.

Called Bayanihan Musikahan, likely a play on Mr. Cayabyab’s former TV music show, Ryan Ryan Musikahan which ran from 1988 to 1995, is to benefit the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PSBS), Caritas Manila, and Oxfam Pilipinas, who will deliver survival kits to vulnerable people in the capital.

“We call on our citizenry to heed the call of the times, to stay at home and to prevent at all costs the spread of this virus that has wreaked havoc all over the world,” Mr. Cayabyab said in a statement.

“And while doing so, be reminded that there are many, many of our brothers who are in dire need of assistance in the form of food and medical supplies. This is a call for citizen action. All of us are in this together. We the artists are there to throw a lifeline to the most vulnerable among us: “Bayanihan na tayo!” Any amount you can donate will all help our kababayans who are in dire need. Let us help them as much as we can,” Mr. Cayabyab added.

On Friday until Sunday, the concert series will feature performances from Jewel Villaflores, Jacky Chang, Eamarie Gilayo, Joseph Gara, Sitti Navarro, Johnoy Danao, and Chud Festejo, among others.

Previous concert performances saw Ice Seguerra, Martin Nievera, Morrisette, and many others perform. Previous and current performances can be viewed on the Bayanihan Musikahan Facebook page.

Those interested in donating to the cause can donate via pymy.co/pbsp or donation.ph/pbsp (for BPI Debit/Credit Cards only).

















