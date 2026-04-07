As I approach my 50th year, I find myself asking a question that many people at my stage of life ask themselves: Is it still possible to be truly well at 50? Not just free from illness, but genuinely healthy, physically, mentally, and emotionally?

For most of my adult life, I have been deeply committed to my work and the people I serve. Being in a position that requires constant engagement with students, colleagues, and various stakeholders means that my days are rarely my own. There is always something urgent to attend to, someone who needs guidance, a decision that cannot wait. I have come to accept this as part of the responsibility I willingly carry. But what I did not fully anticipate was how easily my own well-being would be pushed aside in the process.

A quiet trade-off happens when you are constantly giving. You begin to sacrifice small, seemingly insignificant habits: regular exercise, mindful eating, and adequate rest. You tell yourself that you will make up for it later, when things are less busy, “Bukas diet na ako, promise” or “Isa lang naman, deserve ko ’to” (I will start dieting tomorrow, I promise; Just one more, I deserve it). But “later” has a way of never arriving.

Every year, I approach my physical check-up with a sense of unease, even dread. Waiting for the results of my blood chemistry, I cannot help but feel anxious. What if this is the year when the numbers finally reflect all the years of neglect?

It is not just about the results themselves, but what they represent. They are a mirror: objective, unforgiving, and honest. And sometimes, that honesty is difficult to face.

Yet, amid this anxiety, I have come to realize that wellness at 50 is possible. It is not reserved for those who have lived perfectly balanced lives. It is available even to those of us who are only now beginning to take it seriously.

However, it does not come easily.

Wellness at this stage of life demands discipline — the ability to choose what is beneficial over what is convenient. This might mean waking up early to fit in a short walk even when sleep is more appealing. It might mean saying no to unhealthy food choices even in social settings where indulgence feels like the norm. Discipline, I am learning, is less about restriction and more about respect for the body that has carried me this far.

Wellness also requires dedication. Unlike in our younger years, when the body was more forgiving, maintaining health at 50 calls for consistency. A single workout or a few days of healthy eating will not suffice. It is the repeated, everyday decisions that begin to create meaningful change. Dedication means continuing even when progress feels slow and results are not immediately visible.

And perhaps most importantly, wellness requires focus. In a life filled with competing priorities, we easily justify neglecting our health. There is always a meeting to attend, a report to finish, a concern to address. But I have come to understand that without focus, wellness will remain an afterthought. Taking care of myself is not separate from my responsibilities; rather, it enables me to fulfill them more effectively.

The journey, however, is far from perfect. There are days when I fall back into old patterns, when fatigue takes over, and when motivation wanes. There are moments when the demands of others feel overwhelming, leaving little room for self-care. But I am learning to extend grace to myself. Progress is not about perfection; it is about persistence.

What encourages me most is the realization that change, even at this stage, is possible. The body may not respond as quickly as it once did, but it is still remarkably resilient. Small, consistent efforts add up. A few minutes of movement each day, more mindful food choices, better sleep habits — these are not grand gestures, but they are powerful.

Wellness at 50 also shifts perspective. Wellness is no longer about aesthetics or external validation. It is about longevity, energy, and quality of life. It is about being present, not just for work or responsibilities, but also for family, for meaningful moments, and for oneself. It is about ensuring that the years ahead are not just lived, but lived well.

As I stand on the threshold of 50, I feel both apprehensive and hopeful. The challenges are real, and the adjustments required are not always easy. But I am beginning to see this phase not as a limitation, but as an opportunity, a chance to redefine what wellness means and to pursue it with intention.

So, is wellness at 50 still possible?

I believe it is.

Not because the journey is easy, but because it is worth it. Not because we have done everything right in the past, but because we can choose to do better moving forward.

And not because we have endless time, but because we have enough — enough time to make meaningful change, enough to care for ourselves, and enough to live healthier, fuller lives.

For those who are nearing or have reached this milestone, I offer this encouragement: it is never too late to begin. Start small. Stay consistent. Be patient with yourself.

Even at 50, or almost 50, we can still choose wellness.

And that choice, made daily, can make all the difference.

Dr. Rayan Dui is a full-time faculty member of the Department of Marketing and Advertising at the Ramon V. Del Rosario College of Business, De La Salle University, where he also serves as associate dean.

rayan.dui@dlsu.edu.ph